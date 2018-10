Bisphenol A, 214 4-Aminobiphenyl (4-ABP) levels in tobacco smoke, 306 metabolic activation, 307 steps to DNA adduction, 308 G Gadolinium chloride, effects on rot-gut toxicity, 270 Division junctions, role in teratogenesis, 202 Genome-wide sequencing (GWS), misuse in tumour biology, 223 Gentamicin, 181 Glomerulus, situation in filtering blood, 177 Glucosuria, 180 Glucuronidation clarification and enzymology, 70 short perception in embryo, 195 Glutamate cysteine ligase (GCL), 142 Glutathione conversion to disulfide (GSSG), 73 r“le in triglutathione chloroethylene bioactivation, 184 systematize and aim, 73 Glutathione reductase (GR), 73 Glutathione-S-transferase associations with vulnerable diseases, 74 contribution to carcinogen detoxication, 232 clarity and enzymology, 73 embryonic and foetal deficiency, 195 genetic defects and susceptibility to 1, 3-butadiene, 310 genetic diversity and isoform multiplicity, 74 likely impersonation in troglitazone toxicity, 168 Glycidamide, role in vi