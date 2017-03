Greetings!



Understanding Giclee Prints for avant-garde home wall decor.



Giclee (zhee-klay) - The French word "giclee" is a feminine word that means a spurt of liquid. The word may have been derived from the French verb "gicler" meaning "to squirt".



Images are developed from high resolution digital scans and printed with archival quality inks onto various substrates including canvas and fine art paper.



https://en. wikipedia. org/wiki/Gicl%C3%A9e - Giclee is a neologism coined in 1991 by printmaker Jack Duganne for fine art digital prints made on inkjet printers. The name basically applied to fine art prints created on Iris printers in a process invented in the late 1980s but has since come to mean any inkjet print. It is usually used by artists to describe high quality printing.



Giclee prints are beneficial to artists who do not find it suitable to mass produce their work, but want to reproduce their art on-demand.



Numerous examples of giclee prints can be